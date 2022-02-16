Actress Kemi Korede Appreciates Funke Akindele On Instagram For Doing Something Unexpected

With tears in her eyes, actress Kemi Korede praised her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, for doing something unexpected for her.

Kemi Korede recently published a collage of Funke Akindele photographs on Instagram with the comment “I have been struggling to find the appropriate words to use but I am not sure there are good enough words to express the joy I feel (tears of joy) rolling down my cheek.

I know you don’t like publicity but @funkejenifaakindele I am so sorry I have to do this.

You are one of the few people I know who go out of their way to help without announcing it to the world. You are a rare gem. A woman of substance. True definition of a Queen.

Those who are blessed with the opportunity of knowing you personally can attest that your heart is even more beautiful than your outward appearance.Ah, Funke Akindele Bello Oremi atata”

Acknowledging her post, veteran actor Jide Kosoko wrote ” You have spoken well, exactly what she is. She meant different personality to different people, but in all she is a woman of honour.”

