Actress Nkechi Blessing, Boyfriend Spark Break Up Rumor



Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing‘s relationship with her Ekiti State politician boyfriend Opeyemi David Falegan allegedly ends.

This comes after a woman threatened to kidnap Nkechi’s boyfriend for supporting Mercy Aigbe’s new marriage to movie marketer Kazim Adeoti a few weeks ago.

The actress on the other hand, hasn’t been spotted uploading lovey-dovey videos and images of themselves on social media in a long time.

Similarly, Nkechi has removed all of her boyfriend’s images and videos from her Instagram account.

Opeyemi, Nkechi’s boyfriend, and she are no longer following each other.

Some followers of Nkechi Blessing questioned Opeyemi on what was going on with their relationship after he posted a video of himself on Instagram after taking a break.