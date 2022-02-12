Actress Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Breakup Rumours

In the middle of her split rumors with political lover Opeyemi David Falegan, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has inadvertently revealed her present relationship status.

According to previous reports, Instagram blogger GistLover recently revealed the specifics of Nkechi’s separation with her lover.

According to the controversial blogger, Nkechi’s relationship with her lover was strained due to her possessiveness.

Nkechi and her partner also stopped posting lovey-dovey images and videos of themselves on social media and unfollowed each other.

In a new Instagram post, the actress promises to remove all people in relationships from her account.

See post below: