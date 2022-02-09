Actress Rachael Okonkwo Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Aquadon Water

Rachael Okonkwo, a.k.a. Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, a popular Nollywood actress, has announced a new ambassadorial deal with Aquadon Water.

The stunning actress took to social media to tell her friends and followers about her latest achievement.

In a post on her Instagram page, an ecstatic Okonkwo expressed her gratitude by saying she is “overwhelmed and honored.”

She wrote: “I’m so thrilled to announce to y’all that I am now the brand ambassador to @aquadon_water I’m overwhelmed and honored.

To all my fans , family and well wishers thank you .I’m utterly grateful for your outpour of love , support and prayers all these wouldn’t have been possible without God and y’all . Nkoli nwa Nsukka loves you all .

Now let’s get Hydrated with @aquadon_water”

See post below: