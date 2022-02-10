Actress Sola Sobowale Storms Kemi Adetiba’s Engagement Party

Famous Nigerian film producer and director Kemi Adetiba‘s engagement to her long-time heartthrob, Oscar Heman-Ackah, broke out on Wednesday, and the internet is still buzzing.

Celebrities and admirers of Kemi Adetiba were shocked as they joyfully reacted to the engagement, which reportedly took place on January 28, 2022, according to Kemi Filani News.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Actress Sola Sobowale’s 58th Birthday Party

One of the many highlights of the event was when veteran Nollywood star Sola Sobowale, also known as the King of Boys, stormed the event to surprise Kemi Adetiba, the originator of the ‘King of Boys,’ on her engagement night.

On the microblogging platform Twitter, Kemi Adetiba made headlines when she broke down in tears upon seeing Sola Sobowale arrive at her engagement party.

Dami Adenuga, a user, submitted the video with a lovely message claiming that Kemi Adetiba and Sola Sobowale’s love is true.

Sola Shobowale surprised Kemi Adetiba during her engagement in this wonderful video, he wrote. She was in tears with a crying face, indicating that the love was genuine.

Sola Sobowale, one of the few who pushed Kemi Adetiba not to give up, was one of the few who encouraged the ‘Wedding Party’ producer’s lovers to talk about their bond.

When you do good for others, you can be sure that it will come back to you multiple times over. Congratulations

SEE POST BELOW: