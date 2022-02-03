Adeniyi Johnson Flaunts ‘Girlfriend’, Days After Celebrating His Wife

The ex-husband of actress Toyin Abraham, Nollywood star Adeniyi Johnson, has revealed his girlfriend.

Adeniyi who is married to his colleague Oluwaseyi Edun, posted images of himself and the woman on his Instagram profile.

The Nollywood actor is photographed in local attire at what appears to be a celebrity gathering.

Johnson was also spotted with renowned actress Binta Ayo Mogaji, whom he referred to as his girlfriend and said he didn’t care what others thought of him.

See post below: