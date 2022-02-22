Adesua Etomi Dazzles In White As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Adesua Etomi, a Nollywood actress, has shared a gorgeous photo of herself on her birthday, February 22nd, 2022.

Adesua welcomed herself to the age of being all that God has called her to be in life in a post she shared on her Instagram page.

READ MORE: Adesua Etomi Pens Down Heartwarming Message To Husband, Banky W

While thanking God, Adesua Etomi accepted all of God’s promises over her life and resolved to walk in God’s footsteps and increase all of her blessings.

She wrote: “Welcome to the year of being all that God has called you to be.

No more hiding, no more cowering, no more shrinking, no more fear. Take your hands off your face. Don’t you know, that a city set upon a Hill cannot be hidden”.

See post below: