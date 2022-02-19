Adesua Etomi Pens Down Heartwarming Message To Husband, Banky W

Adesua Etomi, a Nollywood actress, is head over heels in love with her husband, Banky Wellington. The duo, who recently performed their debut performance, has had a busy week.

Adesua prayed for her husband, expressing her gratitude for his unwavering support.

She prayed that they would do incredible things and construct something that would outlast them.

She wished that their children would carry on their legacy and be inspired by them when they died.

Adesua wrote: “You and I…are going to do some pretty amazing things. We are going to build things that will outlive us”.

