Adunni Ade Motivates Fan As She Shares Her Breakthrough Into Limelight

While giving a motivating message to her Instagram followers, Nollywood actress Adunni Ade shared how she burst into the mainstream by embracing an opportunity that was almost beyond her grasp.

When her cousin and Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal informed her that comedian Bovi was looking for a ‘white lady’ for a skit, the actress returned fully to Nigeria in 2013.

As a result, she shared: “Be inspired…I meant to post this a while back but got caught up with work.

I moved fully here to the country 2013 to start afresh and go for my dreams and make it reality. At this point I was known as a skit maker.

READ MORE: Adunni Ade Pens Down Touching Message To Her Two Sons As She Releases New Film, ‘SoólèTheMovie’

My cousin @moyolawalofficial had sent me a message on bb of her friend/colleague looking for a “white lady” for a skit. 100% Oyinbo was what @officialbovi needed.

No! I’m not necessarily “white” but could fit the look. I with fate, passion and dedication sent him an email in regards to his request.

Was I nervous? Sure! The fear of the unknown but if I didn’t send the email how would I have known if he’ll consider to go with me?

I’m posting this to share with y’all letting you know, never give up easily! A lot ask me why didn’t you stay in America to pursue your dreams? My simple answer is, I can make it anywhere for as long as I’ve got life!

I have been blessed to be part of different lineage. I am blessed to know the true sense of being an American and a Nigerian. God made no mistake in my creation!

Do not be intimidated by the society! Push! Work hard! Never relent! The sky is the starting point.

BOVI offered me the role, made a 2nd skit off of it, I got to watch him perform at the show in UK and YES! He paid me for both jobs. The skit has over 900,000 views on YouTube”.