Africans Denied Entry Into Train Taking People From Ukraine To Poland (Video)

A video has captured the moment some Africans were denied entry into a train conveying people from Ukraine to Poland.

The group of Africans were forced to wait for Ukrainians to go first in several trains and had to wait until all Ukrainians had boarded trains before they would be allowed to get into one.

This is amidst a war in the country that has seen over 150,000 people flee their homes as Russia continues to attack.

There is no sign of a ceasefire soon, as both sides continue to fight.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s interior ministry said men between the ages of 18 and 60 are banned from leaving the country. Nigerians are protesting this order by heading to Poland.

Watch Video Below;