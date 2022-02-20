‘After God na you’ – Toyin Abraham hails husband for saying he loves her more than his mother

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has expressed her gratitude for her spouse Kolawole Ajeyemi‘s love and respect for her yesterday.

The father of two remarked in a recent interview that having a decent wife leads to advancement for a guy, and that he loves his wife the most, followed by his children and mother.

Toyin Abraham reciprocated by sharing a loving photo of herself and her spouse with the comment, “After God na you.”

During an interview session shared on his YouTube Channel he said: “My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my kids and my mother”.