Aisha Buhari Visits Amaechi Over Daura Chieftaincy Title

By
Sheedah Lawal
-
Aisha Buhari
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was paid a visit by First lady, Aisha Buhari over the chieftaincy title he bagged last weekend in Daura, Katsina State.

Amaechi, who is overseeing the construction of a university of transportation in Daura, was decorated at the palace of the emir of Daura, Faruk Umar, as Dan Amanar of Daura meaning trusted son of Daura. Daura is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday, Mrs Buhari posted photos of her visit to Amaechi on social media.

“I was received by the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his dear wife, Dame Judith when I paid them congratulatory visit for his coronation as the Dan Amana of Daura by the Daura Emirate council recently,” she wrote.

Amaechi and his wife also presented gifts to the first lady.

Personalities including governors and ministers were present at the chieftaincy ceremony.

