Alaafin Charges Nigerians On Peaceful Coexistence

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has urged Nigerians to co-exist peacefully regardless of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Oba Adeyemi spoke in Oyo after conferring the title, “Afiwajoye of Yorubaland” on the Managing Director (MD) of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu.

The monarch stated that Chief Moghalu was considered for the title because of his ability to lead with courage, describing him as a patriot and nation builder.

The Alaafin said, “It is a known fact that chieftaincy conferment in Oyo, the centre of Yoruba culture and political development, has never been arbitrary or random.

“It is based on meticulous investigation and thorough scrutiny grounded on integrity, visible role, modelling, patriotism and without any ethnic or cultural bias.”