Amaechi: China Not Funding Us Like Before… Work May Slow Down On Kano-Kaduna Rail Project

The lack of adequate funds, according to Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, may hold down the pace of development and completion of the Kano-Kaduna railway project.

On Friday, the minister stated this while visiting construction on the project in Kano.

He told journalists, according to NAN, that the country is facing financial difficulties as a result of the economic downturn.

“I have never denied that we are having financial challenges, and that is because of economic downturn,” Amaechi said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kaduna-Kano Rail Project Must Be Completed 2023-Amaechi

“The Chinese are not funding the way they used to fund us, and up till now, we are yet to conclude the loan for this project. So we are funding this project from the budget.

“That is why I doubt the completion and said if funding is available. However, we are putting pressure on all the necessary institutions that need to give us money.

“But currently, we fund it through the budget, we will approach the Ministry of Finance again to fund us within this period.”