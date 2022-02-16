Amid Infidelity Rumours, Mide Martins Appreciates Husband For Giving Her ‘Peace Of Mind’

Mide Martins, an actress, businesswoman, and mother of two, has publicly thanked her husband, Afeez Owo, for bringing her peace of mind.

Mide Martins and her husband Afeez Owo have been married for 17 years.

The actress captioned photographs of them that she shared on Instagram earlier today: “MY LOVE FROM ABOVE… MY OWN ONITEMI ATATA… @officialafeezowo I LOVE YOU TILL ETERNITY MY PEACE OF MIND”

The pair has been accused of infidelity on multiple occasions, but they have stayed quiet on the matter.

An unconfirmed story a few months ago alleged that actress Mide Martins is having a sexual relationship with her younger colleague, Kiki Bakare.

Similarly, Afeez Owo was also alleged to have cheated on his wife with her best friend, Zanzee.

