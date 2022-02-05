Angry Constituency Members Attack Lawmaker’s Convoy

The convoy of a member of the House of Representatives, Magaji Da’u, was attacked by his constituents in the Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

It was learnt that the lawmaker was attacked over allegations of poor representation.

The attackers reportedly blocked the road on which the lawmaker was travelling to Kukuma community for a political event, Premium Times reports.

The residents accused the lawmaker of poor representation and abandoning his constituents and that he recently started showing up because of the 2023 elections.

Their view is that he had abandoned his constituents for long and that now, he needs them.

The situation led to a confrontation between the assailants and the supporters of the lawmaker in his entourage.

Confirming the incident was the spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, Lawan Adam, who said Mr Da’u, who represents Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency, was on his way to a political event in the area when his convoy came under attack.

He said the incident was caused by a political disagreement between warring political groups, contrary to reports that the convoy was attacked by gunmen.

“The situation is under control and the police have arrested some suspects with regard to the chaos,” the police spokesperson said.