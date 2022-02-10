Angry Youths Lynch Trader For Abducting Child From IDP Camp In Niger

Some angry youths beat a man to death after he was caught abducting a three-year-old boy from the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Gwada, in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, said that the man was killed for abducting a child but he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

“The security people called me to tell me that a man was killed for abducting a child from IDP camp in Gwada but I am yet to be briefed on exactly what happened. It is true that someone was killed, that is all I can say for now,” he said.

The man identified as a trader was said to have disguised as a woman before going into the camp to steal the child.

The deceased was said to have been caught when the boy he abducted was struggling.

While being questioned, the man dropped the boy and took to his heels which attracted more people to chase him.

An eyewitness said that the man was beaten to death by the youths who were angered by his intention to abduct a child from the IDP camp.