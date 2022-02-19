Any Member Of My Church Who Goes For Big Brother Will Die: Mummy G.O

Mummy G.O has promised to curse her church member that attends BBN.

Olufunmilayo Adebayo, often known as Mummy G.O, a controversial evangelist, has just cursed anyone from her church who auditions for Big Brother Naija with death.

This statement was made by the clergywoman while preaching to her devoted followers recently.

As she puts it: “Any member of this church mistakenly or stupidly tries it, I will tell God to kill him on that stage. From there he must go to mortuary. He wouldn’t come back. He will die. I wouldn’t even pray for repentance. It’s death because if he comes back, another person will try it. Unless if Ananias and Sapphira did not die. If those ones died, then God must kill the person.”

Watch the video below: