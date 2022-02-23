APC Hasn’t Fulfilled Its Promises To Nigerians, Says Dalung

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has not performed to the expectations of Nigerians.

The former Minister added that many are disappointed with the party.

He stated this while speaking to BBC Hausa at the official launch of a movement in Abuja, The New Movement (TNM).

The former Minister stated that the party had failed woefully and did not deliver the promises it made to the citizens.

Dalung served as a minister in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that instead of improving from what the past governments did, the APC government deteriorated the situation and added to the sufferings of the masses.

“The truth must be told that the APC as a party did not fulfil the promises it made to Nigerians.

“It didn’t perform to our expectations. Whether it failed or not, that is left for them, but it didn’t perform well.

“The situation we found ourselves, that is security challenges, killings of people all over, displacing people and the fact that people cannot access their farms is indeed worrisome,” Dalung added.

He said the situation in the country at present is what forced them to accept whatever move that will bring unity and progress to the nation.