APC Notifies INEC Of Convention Date

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by Mai Mala Buni, has officially informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to convene the convention on the scheduled date.

The APC has until February 5 to submit its notification for the national convention, which is set for February 26.

The CECPC notified the electoral body of its decision on February 2, 2022, according to a document titled ‘Notice for the Conduct of National Convention’ and signed by the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, and the National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe.

A stamp on the letter showed that the INEC had received it on February 3, 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Anyone Who Will Be There For Nigeria Has My Support – Sule Lamido

The letter, which was addressed to the Chairman of the electoral commission read “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11 July 2021 on the Notice for the conduct of the national convention.

“This is to inform the Commission that our great Party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26th February 2022.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem,” the statement read.