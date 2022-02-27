APC, PDP Failed Nigeria For Past 22 Years, Says ADC Chairman

National Chairman of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Raph Nwosu, has lamented that the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress have failed Nigeria in the last 22 years in government.

Nwosu stated this while unveiling the party presidential aspirant in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He stated that that a new Nigeria will begin with ADC in 2023.

He said, “APC and PDP have failed Nigerians and reduced Nigeria to the poverty capital of the world with ravaging insecurity and dilapidated infrastructure in the past 22 years they held on to power at the centre.

“ADC has been built over the last 20 years to become the party of the moment and the much desired third force to upstage the APC and PDP.

“A new Nigeria will begin with ADC. APC and PDP are the same, you can differentiate between the toe parties. They are the same people”