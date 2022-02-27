APC Primary: No Grudge Against Adeoti, Lasun, Says Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has stated that he would not begrudge those that contested the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2022 election with him.

Former secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti, and the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, had contested for the APC ticket with Oyetola, but lost in the primary conducted by a committee led by the Kwara State Governor, Abdurahman Abdulrasaq.

Oyetola stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday.

He thanked party leaders, supporters, loyalists and critical stakeholders for the huge support they gave him, including trooping out en masse during the just-concluded primary.

Also Read: Tinubu Congratulates Oyetola On Winning Osun APC Guber Ticket

Specifically, he acknowledged the role played by the leadership of ‘Igbimo Agba’ (Elders Council), especially Chief Bisi Akande, Sola Akinwumi, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin, Mrs. Titi Laoye Ponle and others, saying their wise counsel helped in no measure in bringing the party back to life.

He also commended the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, and other party executive members for their unflinching loyalty and support.

He added that their firm stand on the need to reposition the party paid off last Saturday.

Oyetola stated that he did not begrudge those who contested the ticket with him, saying it was the expression of their democratic rights, just as he thanked members of the National and State Assemblies and the cabinet members for standing by him.