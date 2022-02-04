APC To PDP: Sanwo-Olu Doesn’t Need Your Guber Ticket, It Is Worthless

The All Progressives Congress (APC) claims that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state’s governor, will not require the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win re-election in 2023.

The APC made the statement in response to statements attributed to Ganiu Taofik, a Lagos state PDP chieftain.

Taofik previously stated that the party is prepared to accommodate the governor if he want to run for re-election.

Seye Oladejo, a spokesman for the Lagos APC, characterized the PDP’s gubernatorial ticket as “worthless” in a statement released on Friday.

The PDP, according to Oladejo, should stop attempting to destabilize the ruling party by “deliberately promoting misinformation.”

“While the thought of desperately offering its worthless electoral tickets to every passerby is laughable, the extent of the level of degradation, degeneration and comatose state of Lagos state PDP should not be lost on all and sundry,” he said.

“The platform that initially elected Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, having acknowledged his glowing performance across various sectors in his first term, is certainly still available to recontest for another term.

“While we sympathize with Lagos state PDP over its several years of political misfortunes and misadventures, good wisdom dictates that it puts its house in order to have a semblance of relevance.

“It’s pitiable that PDP could only think of fishing in the pool of capable talents in the APC while looking for people to offer its worthless electoral tickets.

“This underscores the lack of attraction in the PDP and an admittance of its usual waterloo in the forthcoming elections.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hereby unequivocally rejects this Greek gift and hereby states that APC remains his party of choice in making his next political move, which will be made known in due course to all Lagosians.”