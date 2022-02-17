APC Will Produce Next President: Omo-Agege

Ovie Omo-Agege, the Senate Deputy President, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress would produce the next President in 2023.

Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, spoke in Asaba on Wednesday while congratulating the new executives of the Delta State chapter of APC, led by Chief Omeni Sobotie, shortly after they were sworn in at the party secretariat in the state capital.

Addressing party faithful at the forum, Omo-Agege declared, “Let me tell you a small secret; APC will produce the President in 2023. There’s nothing anyone can do about it”.

Commenting on the politicians who recently decamped from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Senator Omo-Agege described them as the Biblical Akhans submitting that their action was “good riddance to very bad rubbish.”

The Deputy Senate President, however, spoke on the New Testament teaching on repentance, saying that “should they repent, they will be welcomed back.”

Omo-Agege congratulated Sobotie and his executives on their inauguration, urging them to extend a hand of fellowship to all, including those who did not support his emergence.