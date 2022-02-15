Apologize Or Resign Over Fuel Scarcity – CAN Tells Petroleum Minister

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State on Tuesday, has asked the Minister of Petroleum Resources to resign or apologise over the adulterated fuel and scarcity making life unbearable for Nigerians.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Vice-Chairman, CAN Northern States, in a statement on Tuesday, said Nigerians should not continue to suffer due to the negligence and incompetence of people holding public offices.

He said the Christian Association was worried over the situation and would want to know who is responsible for the bad product and its scarcity.

The statement lamented that the continual scarcity of fuel in Nigeria and the pains of having adulterated fuel in circulation have further increased the hardship Nigerians are going through for about a month now.



“Were compelled to ask our Minister of Petroleum, what he and the ministry have done to avert and remedy this situation?” he asked.

The statement said Nigerian citizens are considered to be the most patient people on earth because they have been enduring bad governance, poor service delivery which has led to deaths that could have been avoided by many family members, friends, and associates.

It stressed that Nigerians are battling insecurity, poverty and now fuel crisis while nobody has ever been held responsible for all the pains, sufferings and poor services.