Aregbesola Breaks Silence After Losing Ward To Oyetola

The Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has broken his silence after losing his ward in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Information Nigeria recalls that Aregbesola, was absent at his Ifofin Ward 8, Ilesa East Local Government for the exercise on Saturday.

Oyetola won in Aregbesola’s ward with 309 votes against 146 recorded for Moshood Adeoti, the candidate anointed by the Minister.

In a statement by his media’s aide, Sola Fasure, Aregbesola claimed results of the governorship primary were “farcically counted in favour of the Governor.”

He said: “On behalf of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, I will like to thank you most sincerely for heeding the call earlier this morning to participate in our party’s governorship primary and conduct yourselves most peacefully. You adopted a non-violent posture, even in the face of sore provocation.

“You have demonstrated your loyalty to the party and democratic ideals. You have comported yourselves as Omoluabi in the true essence.

“We have received and continue to receive the reports of the shenanigans of the officials who conducted the sham of an election.