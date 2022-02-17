ASUP Set For Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has asked its members to be ready to stop work at any time when the need arises.

National President of ASUP, Mr Anderson Umezurike Ezeibe, gave the hint while addressing members of the union at Hussain Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa state.

He accused the federal government of reneging on some parts of the agreements it reached with the union in June last year.

This is coming a few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a four-week warning strike.

He stated that the ASUP had suspended its industrial action on June 10, 2021, based on agreements it reached with the Federal Government.

Anderson explained that part of the agreement include the release of N15 billion for the revitalisation of polytechnics and monotechnics, among others.

He said since when the agreement was reached, the Federal Government has fulfilled some while others have not been achieved.