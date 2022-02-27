ASUU Meets Ngige, Others Tuesday

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other relevant agencies.

This is as the four week warning total and comprehensive strike embarked upon by the union enters its third week on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, made this known in Abuja on Saturday.

Also Read: FG Declares ASUU Strike Illegal After Meeting Ends In Deadlock

Recall that ASUU and the Federal Government had begun series of negotiations aimed towards the suspension of the recently declared total and rolling four-week strike declared by the union.

Akpan stated that Ngige would be meeting with the leadership of ASUU to continue the negotiation talks.

He said, “The Honourable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will be meeting with the Executive of ASUU and relevant government agencies. The meeting is on Tuesday, 1st March 2022 by 2 pm.”