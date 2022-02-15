ASUU: Strike Can End In One Week If Demands Are Met

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed that its industrial action can end in one week if the federal government meets its demands.

ASUU had declared a nationwide strike on Monday following a two-day deliberation of the union’s national executive council (NEC).

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Christopher Piwuna, ASUU’s vice-president, stated that the strike can be called off as soon as government does what it is “supposed to do”.

Also Read: ASUU: FG Abandoned Us — So We Resorted To Strike

“We hope that the one-month warning strike will allow the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to prove themselves and the chief of staff will speak to these individuals to say that the needful should be done,” the ASUU VP said on Tuesday.

“If they do what they are supposed to do, then we don’t have to go on strike for one month, it can end in a week.”