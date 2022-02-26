Avoid Crime Or Face Death Sentence, Ganduje Tells Herders

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has warned herders in the state to avoid criminal activities or risk death sentence or life imprisonment.

The governor stated this on Saturday while commissioning this year’s State-Wide Mass Cattle and Small Ruminants Vaccination exercise at Kadawa in Garun Mallam Local Government Area of the state.

Ganduje stated that instead of engaging in conflicts, the herders should embrace modern livestock production and transform from socio-cultural to socio-economic production to be self-reliant.

“I am happy that we are safe here because we haven’t recorded any farmers-herders clash in Kano. So I urge you to avoid any criminal activity and embrace livestock production. We have made a law in Kano and anybody found in cattle rustling or banditry will be sentenced to life imprisonment or sentence to death.”