Bad Fuel: Buhari Wants Providers Held Accountable

Providers of inferior fuel, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, must be held accountable.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President issued the command on Thursday.

The statement came after the “issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market,” according to the presidency.

President Buhari has issued a directive holding producers and providers of consumable products responsible for inadequate services and/or products offered.

He also stated that service providers must provide all important information for the consumption of their products in accordance with the law, and that disgruntled customers are entitled to a reasonable redress of their concerns.

The President, who said the protection of consumer interests remained a priority of his administration, expressed the readiness to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.