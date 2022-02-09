Bam Bam And Teddy A Expecting Second Child

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

Teddy A and Bam Bam

Bambam and Teddy A, reality TV stars, have announced that they are expecting their second child, a boy during a recent interview with Pop Central TV, they revealed this.

After their stint on Big Brother Naija’s third season, Bam Bam and Teddy A became a couple. It was no surprise when the couple chose to marry in 2019 and give birth to a baby girl in February 2020.

READ MORE: I Didn’t Marry BamBam Because Of Her Pregnancy: Teddy A

“I am always particular about the kind of exercise she does right now cos she is still in the early stage of our little prince coming”

Teddy A disclosed, and Bambam in confirmation, gushed saying “I’m kind of enjoying of protective he is of me, don’t do too much baby, don’t break your nails etc., thank you baby”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here