Bam Bam And Teddy A Expecting Second Child

Bambam and Teddy A, reality TV stars, have announced that they are expecting their second child, a boy during a recent interview with Pop Central TV, they revealed this.

After their stint on Big Brother Naija’s third season, Bam Bam and Teddy A became a couple. It was no surprise when the couple chose to marry in 2019 and give birth to a baby girl in February 2020.

READ MORE: I Didn’t Marry BamBam Because Of Her Pregnancy: Teddy A

“I am always particular about the kind of exercise she does right now cos she is still in the early stage of our little prince coming”

Teddy A disclosed, and Bambam in confirmation, gushed saying “I’m kind of enjoying of protective he is of me, don’t do too much baby, don’t break your nails etc., thank you baby”