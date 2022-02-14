Bambam Shares Stunning Pictures Of Her Maternity Photoshoot

Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan a.k.a. Bambam, a popular reality celebrity, has shared stunning prenatal images ahead of the birth of her second child with Teddy A.

The couple, who have been growing closer by the day since their appearance on Big Brother Naija’s Double Wahala edition, are expecting their second child together.

Bambam emphasized the beauty of parenting by flooding her Instagram feed with gorgeous maternity photographs.

“No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you and your sister are the only ones who know what my heart sounds like from the inside 🧡” she wrote.

See post below: