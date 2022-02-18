Bandits Release Customs Officer Abducted In Zamfara

A customs officer abducted by suspected bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, last Friday, Mr. Mahassan Lawal has been freed.

The kidnap victim is the regional accountant of Nigerian Customs Service in charge of Kano & Jigawa in his country home of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

Younger brother to the officer, Umar Lawal, disclosed that he regained freedom on Wednesday night.

Umar told Channels Television that his family had initially paid N5 million to the bandits but they insisted on the balance of N5 million to complete the demanded N10 million ransom.

He revealed that his elder brother escaped from the bandits while the family members were still sourcing for the balance of N5million to be paid as ransom.

Umar said;

“They only collected the initial N5million that we paid, but we were preparing to pay the balance before he escaped from them.”