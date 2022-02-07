Bandits Release Goodluck Jonathan’s Cousin After 14 Days

The kidnapped cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Jephthah Robert, has been released by his captors after spending 14 days in their custody.

Jephthah was kidnapped on January 24 in front of his residence at Biogbolo-Epie suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Austin Ekeinde, a media aide to the victim’s younger brother, Azibaola Robert, confirmed his release in a terse statement on Monday.

He said, “We give all the thanks to God for the safe return of our brother Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, from the kidnappers’ den.”

In other news, Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has sued a media house for N100 billion.

According to him, he sued the media house, Pointblank News over alleged libelous publications

According to Nairametrics, Mohammed instituted the suit before a high court in Abuja against an online media platform over alleged false and libellous publication against him.

The Minister is contending that the said publication is “untrue, malicious, unfounded and wicked” and had injured his character and reputation.

Mr Mohammed is therefore seeking the court to grant him N100 billion in damages against the news platform for the mental distress he suffered as a result of the publications according to Nan.