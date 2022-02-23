Banire: APC Will Implode Due To Weak Foundation

Former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire, has declared that the party will soon implode.

He stated this while speaking in an interview on Lagos-based Radionow.

Banire pointed out that the APC is known for violation of rule of law, and any organisation with disdain for rule of law, cannot stand the test of time.

Also Read: APC Governors Have Agreed On Simple, Equitable Zoning Formula – El-Rufai

the former Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, said, “Certainly the APC will implode. The foundation of the party its self is weak. We have several people, tendencies coming together to acquire power but they are unable to synergise. Conflict is tearing the party apart.”

He noted that the leadership architecture of the APC is largely in the hands of governors, saying this explains why the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee endorsed the faction controlled by state governors in all APC states.