BBNaija’s Maria Shares Beach Photos With Fans

Maria Chike Benjamin has left Instagram shaking after she shared a photo of herself.

The star took to Instagram to share topless beach photos.

The former Big Brother Naija reality star wore only panties and a straw hat in the photos.

READ ALSO: Sammie Regrets Putting Maria Chike “Sister Zone”

She protected her modesty by using her hand to cover her boobs.

Not perfect but unique,” she captioned the photos.

Well, Maria did not say much but her photo brought mixed reactions to her fans.

She has also been doing so much to stay relevant in the industry and she is definitely bagging real gigs and endorsements.

See post below:

See below.