BBNaija’s Nini Warns Pere For Calling Her ‘Biggest Gossip’In Shine Ya Eye Set

Nini, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, has responded to Pere‘s interview in which he firmly listed her as the show’s biggest gossip in the sixth edition.

During a media tour in Ghana, Pere stated that Nini is a wonderful person who is also extremely excellent at gossiping about others.

In his word: Nini is cool but she sabi dey talk for person back. Then the interviewer questioned Pere if he meant a gossiper, and Pere nodded in agreement.

Nini responded to the interview by telling Pere not to mess with her and to mind his own business.

Nini wrote: Soldier go, soldier, come, soldier, do wetin you wan do, but don’t fvck with me.

See post below: