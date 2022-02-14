Bella Shmurda Warns Fans About Valentine’s Day

Bella Shmurda, a singer, has some tips for those planning a Valentine’s date. In a tweet, the artist advised such people to inform their loved ones of their plans.

Bella also advised them to take screenshots of their conversations with their spouses to avoid falling victim to missing person trends.

In his tweet he wrote: “As you’re packing ur bags today, Let someone know where you’re heading to, screenshot ur chat with ur val partner.let not trend ur picture with missing biko I don’t want to hear justice for anybody oh from Wednesday, Happy val”.

