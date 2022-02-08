Benin Republic Has Extended Igboho’s Detention By Six Months, Says Lawyer

Sunday Adeyemo, a ‘Yoruba nation’ agitator better known as Sunday Igboho, has had his detention time extended by six months, according to Yomi Alliyu, the activist’s lawyer.

After being arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou in July 2021, Igboho is being imprisoned in a jail facility in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Shortly before his detention in the Benin Republic, he had been declared wanted by the Nigerian government.

Also Read: I’m Not At War With Buhari, Sunday Igboho Declares

A court in the Benin Republic denied the Nigerian government’s plea for extradition on the basis of “further hearing,” and Igboho has been detained in the neighboring country since.

Reacting to a claim by Pelumi Olajengbesi, a lawyer who resigned from Igboho’s legal team in January, that the activist would soon be freed from detention, Aliyu stated that Igboho will not be released soon.

“Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, the government of the Republic de Benin has renewed the incarceration of chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a. Igboho Oosa for another six months, even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria,” he said.