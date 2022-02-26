Better Stay In Nigeria To Study Than Face War, Racism Overseas – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has advised Nigerians to settle for studying in government-owned universities, rather than face war and racism in their quest for education abroad.

He stated via his Twitter page on Saturday.

He stated that students “dying to study abroad” should instead “stay at home” and cope with incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“Those who are dying to study abroad, stay at home and get into federal or state university. It’s better to hustle with ASUU than war and racism,” he tweeted.

Sani’s tweet comes amid the reports of Nigerian students stranded in Ukraine which is facing an ongoing war with Russia.