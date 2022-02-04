Bimbo Ademoye Shares Stunning Pictures As She Turns 31

Bimbo Ademoye, a budding Nollywood actress, has uploaded jaw-dropping images in celebration of her 31st birthday, which falls on February 4th, 2022.

The actress took to Instagram to share images of herself looking stunning in a red and brown dress with a simple hairdo to match.

Ademoye says she’s in a good mood right now and hopes to stay that way forever as she wishes herself a happy birthday.

She wrote: “Currently in a place called happy. I pray it remains this way forever”.

