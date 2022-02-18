Blessing CEO Reveals Why Men Prefer To Date ‘Hungry Ladies’

Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, a relationship coach and counsellor, has returned with her traditional epistle about men and women in relationships.

This time around, the renowned content creator said most men prefer to date ‘hungry ladies’ over independent women because of what they can provide the women.

She claimed that some men desire to be in a relationship and that a large percentage of men prefer broke women since they have nothing to offer other than money.

Another reason men like hungry girls, according to Blessing, is that they are simple to control and manipulate.

