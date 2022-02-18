Bobrisky Spotted Boarding A Commercial Flight Just After Boasting About Flying Private

Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, is currently trending after a video of him flying a commercial went viral.

The crossdresser, who is well-known for his extravagant lifestyle and bragging rights, was spotted boarding a commercial flight.

This comes after the male Barbie boasted about only flying private for a few days.

Bobrisky even boasted that his personal assistant and housekeeper both flew private jets.

Bob claims that his sweetheart had reserved a PJ for him and his coworkers to spend Valentine’s Week in Abuja with him.

A fan spotted the crossdresser boarding a commercial plane, indicating that he has been feeding the public lies.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaHC9ClKwC0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link