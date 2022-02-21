Bolanle Ninalowo Reflects On How His Life Has Transformed

Bolanle Ninalowo, a Nollywood actor, has reflected on his development and how he has transformed his life over the years to become a better person.

Bolanle expressed amazement at how he altered his life over the years and is now an example to himself in a post uploaded on his Instagram page.

He claims that being the best version of himself took him grief, misery, accepting responsibility, and making alternative choices.

In his word: “The way I changed my life around over the years for the better! To becoming the better version of me! Now i am my own inspiration”.

See post below: