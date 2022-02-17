Borrowing For Consumption Is Nigeria’s Major Challenge – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi has expressed that borrowing for consumption is Nigeria’s major challenge.

He said this in a tweet on Thursday.

He explained that the country can borrow funds but they should be used wisely for investment.

He said the mismanagement of borrowed funds has cost the country so much, hence the government should enforce a law to regulate borrowing.

“There is nothing wrong with borrowing. But what we need to do is to put a law in place that if we must borrow, it must strictly be for investment in areas of growth,” he wrote.

“Our past and continued mismanagement of borrowed funds and borrowing for consumption are the major contributors to the monumental economic challenges confronting Nigeria today.

“Today, we are spending 90% of our revenue servicing debts because, ironically, our borrowed funds were mismanaged and have not been properly invested.

“If the funds borrowed were invested in critical areas of development, education, health and poverty alleviation, Nigeria would have developed far beyond what it is today.

“Many countries have built robust economies with borrowed funds. We can do the same if only we enthrone visionary and committed leadership.”