BREAKING: APC Postpones Convention Indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party, has postponed its national convention indefinitely.

The party had planned to have its convention on February 26, 2022, however, difficulties including office zoning and crises in several areas posed a threat.

Governor Mai Mala Buni and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Chairman and Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, respectively, alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the new situation in a letter dated February 21, 2022.

“This notice supersedes our earlier notice for the National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14. This is predicated on the evaluation of our party Constitution.”

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution, we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its zonal congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”