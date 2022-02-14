BREAKING: ASUU Declares Pantami’s Professorship Illegal, To Sanction FUTO VC, Others

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has criticized the promotion of Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to a professorship level.

The promotion was pronounced “illegal” by the union after its National Executive Council meeting.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the President of ASUU, announced this at a press conference on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”

In September 2021, Pantami, alongside seven academics were elevated by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.

“We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO,” he added.