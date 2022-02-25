BREAKING: Finally, Buhari Signs Electoral Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the electoral act amendment bill into law.

A signing ceremony was held at the federal executive council (FEC) chamber in the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, and Kayode Fayemi, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) are among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

The legislation was transmitted to the president on January 31 after both chambers of the national assembly had reworked it.