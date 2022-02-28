BREAKING: INEC Publishes Notice For 2023 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the Notice of Election (Form EC60A) for the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body had released a comprehensive timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 polls at the weekend.

Also Read: INEC Announces New Dates For 2023 Election

The Commission on Monday tweeted @inecnigeria: “And in line with the first activity in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election, the Commission hereby publishes the Notice of Election (Form EC 60A) today, Monday 28th February 2022”.

From the schedule of activities, the 2023 polls begin on February 25 with the Presidential and National Assembly elections.